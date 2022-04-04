Day after Brisbane mum was shot dead, killer sent thanks to group
A killer despatched a message thanking her 4 alleged accomplices the day after a Brisbane mom was shot lifeless in a transport container throughout a theft gone improper, a courtroom has heard.
Megan Kirley, 40, was shot within the neck at a semi-rural property on Wembley Road in Karawatha, on Brisbane’s southern outskirts, about 3am on February 9, 2019.
Police allege 5 folks had been concerned within the assault.
Two offenders have already been jailed for his or her involvement.
Cameron Lindsay Witoko, 31, and Kobi Daniel Oram, 24, every acquired nine-year sentences for manslaughter. Both are interesting their sentences.
Two others – Stafford Anthony Emmerson, 43, and Geoffrey Dale Granz Glenn, 35 – have pleaded not responsible to at least one depend every of homicide and can go to trial this 12 months.
The remaining accused, 45-year-old Emma Louise Hinds, appeared in Brisbane Supreme Court on Monday to study her destiny, after pleading responsible to at least one depend of manslaughter earlier this 12 months.
Prosecutor Dejana Kovac instructed the courtroom that within the early hours of February 9, Ms Kirley and her accomplice had gone to mattress of their transformed transport container.
The attackers allegedly drove there meaning to steal money and medicines. Two of them had been allegedly armed – Emmerson is accused of carrying a rifle and Witoko had a meat cleaver.