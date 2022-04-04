Day after Brisbane mum was shot dead, killer sent thanks to group

A killer despatched a message thanking her 4 alleged accomplices the day after a Brisbane mom was shot lifeless in a transport container throughout a theft gone improper, a courtroom has heard.

Megan Kirley, 40, was shot within the neck at a semi-rural property on Wembley Road in Karawatha, on Brisbane’s southern outskirts, about 3am on February 9, 2019.

The sufferer, Brisbane mother-of-two Megan Kirley. Credit:Facebook

Police allege 5 folks had been concerned within the assault.

Two offenders have already been jailed for his or her involvement.