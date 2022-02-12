Day after students asked to wear uniform instead of burqa, villagers attack Murshidabad school

Villagers attacked a faculty in Murshidabad district of West Bengal on Saturday, a day after the varsity headmaster had allegedly requested some college students to put on their uniform as a substitute of a burqa.

Late on Saturday night police managed to rescue the academics and headmaster who have been locked up inside the varsity. The police have arrested a minimum of 18 villagers, whereas the headmaster of the varsity was suspended. A departmental probe has been initiated in opposition to him.

“The incident that took place at Bahutali High School in Suti is very unfortunate. Some miscreants started throwing bricks. The headmaster has been suspended and a few people have been arrested,” mentioned Jakir Hossain, minister of state for labour.

Locals alleged that on Friday the headmaster of the varsity had instructed the scholars to put on the varsity uniform as a substitute of burqas. On Saturday morning, greater than 100 villagers surrounded the varsity and demanded that the headmaster be handed over to them.

“The headmaster had asked the students not to wear a burqa. They were told to wear the school uniform,” mentioned Tahidul Islam, an area.

According to the 2011 census, Muslims kind round 66% of the overall inhabitants in Murshidabad. It is the best amongst all districts in Bengal. Malda had a Muslim inhabitants of 51%.

“A clash broke out in Suti. Some villagers said that the headmaster had asked the students to come in school uniform instead of burqa. The situation was later brought under control,” mentioned Emani Biswas, TMC legislator of Suti.

A piece of villagers mentioned that the scholars got uniforms from the varsity. The academics are purported to ship these photos to the district administration. Hence the scholars have been requested to put on the uniform as a substitute of burqas.

Senior police officers of Jangipur police district, native legislators, political leaders and high officers of the district administration rushed to the spot to diffuse the strain. Later within the afternoon, nevertheless, the state of affairs worsened and a few villagers began throwing bricks.

The police needed to resort to lathi-charge and fireplace tear-gas shells to disperse the mob to deliver the state of affairs beneath management.

“We have arrested 18 people. A search has been initiated to arrest a few more people. Investigation is going on,” mentioned Bholanath Pandey, superintendent of police of Jangipur.