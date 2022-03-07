Days After Air Turbulence, Mamata Banerjee Claims Pilot Averted Collision

Mamata Banerjee was coming back from Uttar Pradesh when the incident occurred. (File)

Kolkata:

Two days after her chartered flight skilled mid-air turbulence, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday mentioned one other plane had are available entrance of her airplane, and it was the immediate motion of the pilot that averted a head-on collision.

The Bengal authorities had on Saturday sought a report from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) after Banerjee’s plane encountered turbulence, leaving her again and chest injured.

The state authorities additionally sought to know from the DGCA if approval was accorded for the route taken by Ms Banerjee’s chartered flight.

She was coming back from Uttar Pradesh after winding up her marketing campaign for the Samajwadi Party.

“Another plane, all of a sudden, came in front of my aircraft. If the situation had continued for 10 more seconds, there would have been a head-on collision. It was due to the efficiency of the pilot that I survived. The plane climbed down 6,000 feet. I suffered injuries on my back and chest. I still have pain,” she advised reporters within the Assembly.

Ms Banerjee additionally claimed that her airplane didn’t fall into any air pocket.

On Friday night, a chartered flight carrying Ms Banerjee from Varanasi to the town confronted turbulence, inflicting the airplane to rock violently.

The pilot managed to land it safely at Netaji Subhas Chandra International Airport. However, Ms Banerjee suffered accidents brought on by the steep climb-down the flight needed to make to deal with the turbulence.

The Chief Minister was on board a Dassault Falcon 2000, which is a ten.3-tonne light-weight airplane with a capability of carrying a most of 19 individuals, together with two flight attendants.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is printed from a syndicated feed.)