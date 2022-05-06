Days After Custodial Death Of Chennai Man, Cops To Face Murder Charges

Vignesh was arrested by the police on April 18 over alleged possession of marijuana.

Chennai:

The policemen concerned within the custodial dying of a 25-year-old man in Chennai final month have been charged for homicide, Chief Minister M Okay Stalin introduced within the Tamil Nadu meeting at present. Earlier, the police had filed a case of suspicious dying.

The submit mortem report on the physique of the person, Vignesh, has revealed 13 totally different wounds, together with on his head, close to eye and cheek. However, the precise explanation for dying is but to be established as extra experiences are awaited.

The man, Vignesh, was arrested on April 18 over alleged possession of marijuana. He died the following day. While police declare Vignesh died after struggling a seizure, the household and rights activists allege he was tortured.

The police has transferred the investigation to the Crime Branch, Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID) and two cops together with a Sub Inspector have been suspended.

This morning, Opposition chief and AIADMK’s Joint Coordinator Edappadi Okay Palaniswamy moved a name consideration movement within the meeting over the legislation and order within the state. His celebration, the AIADMK, staged a walkout demanding a CBI probe within the case.

“How can our police investigate itself when the Chief Minister himself has said it’s a case of murder. Only a CBI probe can bring out the truth,” Mr Palaniswamy stated.

Sensational CCTV footage surfaced earlier this week that exhibits two cops chasing Vignesh as he stumbles and falls. The cops later arrest the person and beat him as soon as with what seems to be a police baton.

As the police personnel take him into custody, one cop is seen selecting up one thing from the bottom, which police sources declare was a knife Vignesh threw at them in the course of the chase.

Investigators say an enquiry is underway with the cops concerned and different modifications on file would occur quickly primarily based on the end result.

Police say Vignesh who was travelling in an auto was present in possession of hashish (ganja) and he tried to assault police with a knife and escape. It was then that he was chased and arrested, the police officers say. The subsequent morning Vignesh, who used to trip horses on the seashore for pleasure rides, reportedly suffered seizures and couldn’t be saved regardless of medical assist, they stated.

The household’s suspicion of foul play strengthened after the police reportedly donated ₹ 1 lakh to them.