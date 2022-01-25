DBS appoints new chief sustainability officer | new hire, appointment, dbs, esg, sustainability | FinanceAsia
DBS announced yesterday (January 24) the appointment of Helge Muenkel (pictured) as new chief sustainability officer, with rapid impact
Joining the financial institution following a decade at ING the place he most lately led Asia Pacific, Sustainable Finance and Global Capital Markets, Muenkel is predicated in Singapore and can spearhead DBS’ ESG impression throughout the area, a spokesperson for the financial institution advised FinanceAsia
The financial institution will proceed to discover new hires with the suitable talent units to strengthen its sustainability efforts, the contact added
Muenkel brings to his new function greater than 20 years of expertise in sustainability and banking, and a postgraduate diploma in Sustainabilility from Cambridge University
An energetic sustainability advocate throughout…
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.