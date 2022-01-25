DBS appoints new chief sustainability officer | new hire, appointment, dbs, esg, sustainability | FinanceAsia

DBS announced yesterday (January 24) the appointment of Helge Muenkel (pictured) as new chief sustainability officer, with rapid impact

Joining the financial institution following a decade at ING the place he most lately led Asia Pacific, Sustainable Finance and Global Capital Markets, Muenkel is predicated in Singapore and can spearhead DBS’ ESG impression throughout the area, a spokesperson for the financial institution advised FinanceAsia

The financial institution will proceed to discover new hires with the suitable talent units to strengthen its sustainability efforts, the contact added

Muenkel brings to his new function greater than 20 years of expertise in sustainability and banking, and a postgraduate diploma in Sustainabilility from Cambridge University

An energetic sustainability advocate throughout…