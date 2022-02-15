DBS reports strong momentum across its digital developments | dbs, digital trading, cryptocurrency, digital ecosystem, ddex | FinanceAsia

Singapore-headquartered DBS Bank right now reported a full 12 months of profitable operations by its digital asset initiatives, together with its members-only DBS Digital Exchange (DDEx)

The DDEx platform, which was launched in December 2020 and underpins the financial institution’s digital asset ecosystem, leverages blockchain to supply buying and selling and custodian providers for digital belongings, together with safety tokens and cryptocurrencies The platform gives an avenue for traders to put money into historically illiquid asset courses

In an replace shared with media, the financial institution revealed that the platform had recorded over S$ 1 1 billion ($815 million) in buying and selling worth for the 2021 monetary 12 months Its digital belongings beneath custody additionally sat at S$ 800 million on the finish of December, a…