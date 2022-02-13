DC Players List 2022: Complete Delhi Capitals (DC) Squad & Players List for IPL 2022

Cricket followers have been occupied within the final couple of days because the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction was underway. The two-day bidding occasion occurred in Bengaluru and several other gamers went huge below the hammer. At the identical time, some distinguished names didn’t fetch a single bid and went unsold. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals loved time within the bidding occasion as they walked away with a powerful squad. Follow IPL Auction Day 2 Live Updates Here.

DC have been among the many busiest franchises on the occasion as they went after a number of massive names. After all, they operated with a star-studded squad within the final couple of seasons. It should be famous that DC retained the likes of Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, and Anrich Nortje forward of the public sale and stepped into the bidding occasion with a handbag of INR 47.5 crore.

Delhi Capitals purchased David Warner for a steal

They have been in motion straightaway as they went after seven of the ten marquee gamers. However, they solely managed to get David Warner on board for INR 6.25 crore. With Warner being probably the most profitable batters in IPL historical past, his signing was certainly a steal for DC. Notably, DC emphasised extra on multi-facetted gamers they usually managed to get some distinguished names on board.

Australia’s Mitchell Marsh, who has been in pink sizzling type currently, went to DC for INR 6.5 crore. Meanwhile, the franchise’s costliest purchase on the occasion was Shardul Thakur. The Capitals needed to splash a staggering INR 10.75 crore to accumulate the all-rounder’s companies. West Indies’ Rovman Powell can even serve DC this season.

Speaking of quick bowlers, DC purchased the likes of Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Khaleel Ahmed to help Nortje. India’s Under-19 World Cup-winning captain Yash Dhull additionally went to DC camp. As far because the spin division is worried, Kuldeep Yadav will be a part of forces Axar Patel this season with Lalit Yadav and Praveen Dubey being the opposite choices.

The facet won’t have that many superstars which that they had within the final couple of seasons. However, this squad continues to be balanced and Rishabh Pant could be raring to take his crew to the elusive title.

Delhi Capitals squad for IPL 2022: Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant (c), Axar Patel, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Sarfaraz Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Tim Seifert, Vicky Ostwal