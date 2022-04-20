DC vs PBKS, IPL 2022 – “There Was Confusion And Nervousness But We Maintained Focus On Game,” Says Rishabh Pant | Cricket News

A sixth Covid constructive case within the Delhi Capitals camp on the morning of the sport created a variety of confusion and nervousness however the group made a aware effort to close out the skin noise and deal with the match, mentioned skipper Rishabh Pant after the 9 wicket win over Punjab Kings. The cloud over the IPL sport was lifted an hour earlier than toss time after the BCCI confirmed that the match will go on regardless of a sixth COVID constructive case being reported within the Delhi camp on sport day.

“There was a lot of confusion, because we learnt of the positive test in the morning (Tim Seifert). We were a bit nervous and there were talks of the game getting cancelled. But we spoke as a team that we must purely focus on the match,” Pant mentioned on the publish match presentation.

David Warner and Prithvi Shaw had been in devastating kind, firing the group to an enormous win after an excellent bowling effort that restricted Punjab to 115.

The skipper mentioned that he by no means tries to provide the duo any unsolicited recommendation.

“Mostly, I like to leave them (Warner and Shaw) alone because they know their roles. Delhi Capitals has to go through every game. Results are not in our control, but we have to give everything in our games.

“On a wicket like this, after one or two overs, I noticed the ball was stopping a bit and I assumed I ought to use extra spin. I assumed 150 could be a ok rating to cease them at,” mentioned Pant.

For Punjab, it was a game to forget.

“It is a troublesome one. We didn’t bat or bowl properly, we’ve got to place this behind. Losing too many wickets too early, however I don’t need to dig too deep because the extra we do it, the extra negatives that can come out. 180 was a good rating however we had been properly wanting that. In hindsight, I might have given the spinners an over or two however didn’t on the time,” said skipper Mayank Agarwal. PTI BS KHS KHS