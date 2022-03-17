DCMS chair weighs in as Yorkshire crisis deepens with potential resignation of Lord Patel

Julian Knight MP, the chair of the parliamentary choose committee investigating claims of institutional racism in English cricket, has weighed into the feud that threatens Yorkshire’s future as a world venue, by calling on the membership’s former chair, Robin Smith, to retract his claims that the committee has introduced “unlawful pressure” to bear on the ECB.

Knight, who heads up the Department of Digital, Cultural, Media and Sport (DCMS) choose committee, has intervened after Yorkshire’s incumbent chair, Lord Kamlesh Patel, warned that he could don’t have any choice however to resign following two failed makes an attempt to satisfy the ECB’s standards for Headingley’s reinstatement as a world venue this summer time.

The membership was stripped of its major-match standing in November, having misplaced all of its main sponsors together with Emerald, Nike and Yorkshire Tea, following Azeem Rafiq’s emotional testimony to the DCMS committee, during which he laid naked his experiences at Yorkshire and claimed that he had “lost his career to racism”.

With the ECB’s deadline looming on the finish of March, Yorkshire have one final alternative to rubber-stamp the required governance reforms, together with the elimination of the affect of the household belief run by the previous chairman, Colin Graves, which bailed out the membership to the tune of roughly £15 million within the early 2000s.

However, Smith – whose supporters Patel recently accused of trying to "delay and derail" the process – remains implacably opposed to the proposals, and informed the Mail on Sunday that the club's suspension only occurred after the ECB had been pressurised by the DCMS select committee to take firm action.

Furthermore, Patel now fears he could also be held personally answerable for thousands and thousands of kilos in compensation, following the controversial elimination of 16 members of Yorkshire’s teaching and medical workers final 12 months.

“Without firm formal support from ECB I am left wide open legally to be sued. I cannot carry on in this position,” Patel informed Tom Harrison, the ECB chief government, in a letter seen by the The Cricketer.

“I have now told YCCC that I will step down working seven days a week and simply do what I can pro bono (as hopefully the team can get on with the work needed). But the issue of Robin and his colleagues still remains and it feels like no one is prepared to tackle him?

“I consider that each one his calls for won’t fulfil ECB circumstances? However, if it permits the membership to maneuver ahead correctly I’m very happy to step away.”

Writing on behalf of the DCMS committee, Knight urged Smith to retract his “critical and unfounded accusations”, and called on him to make his own appearance before the committee. To date, the only Yorkshire representative aside from Patel to appear at the parliamentary hearings is Roger Hutton, shortly after his resignation in November.

“I used to be astounded to learn within the Daily Mail [sic] yesterday that you’ve got accused my Committee of placing ‘illegal strain’ on the England and Wales Cricket Board to sanction Yorkshire County Cricket Club for failing to handle problems with racism on the membership,” Knight wrote.

“You have been additionally reported as accusing us of an abuse of energy. We thought of it unbelievable that Azim [sic] Rafiq ought to have suffered racist abuse whereas enjoying at Yorkshire and have been shocked by the reluctance of the membership to acknowledge its accountability in how this occurred.

“We now find it inconceivable that anyone should be looking to use technical points of law to challenge efforts to restore the reputation of the club and to risk the financial future of the club while threatening Lord Patel with financial ruin.

“My Committee would really like you to elucidate what you assume we’ve got carried out that was illegal or an abuse of energy. These are critical and unfounded accusations to be made towards a Parliamentary Select Committee and we predict you need to significantly contemplate publicly retracting them.”