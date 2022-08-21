DD Mabuza’s former associate gives up on R8.7 million claim against provincial department of agriculture | Citypress

NEWS

A former affiliate of Deputy President David Mabuza has lastly withdrawn a declare for a lack of revenue towards the Mpumalanga division of agriculture, rural improvement, land and environmental affairs in a R187 million tender to supply tractors (and keep them) to subsistence farmers.

The division had awarded the three-year contract to Bay Drive 158 in 2011. However, for unexplained causes, funds had been stopped after the corporate had solely rendered providers amounting to R42.6 million.

Bay Drive had claimed in a letter of demand dated October 21 2016 that it had misplaced a revenue of R8.7 million, which it will have earned for offering the remainder of the service value R145.3 million.

Agriculture, rural improvement, land and environmental affairs head Cain Chunda confirmed this week that the matter can be taken off the court docket roll after Bay Drive director Harrington Dhlamini indicated that he had withdrawn the declare.

Chunda stated:

The division’s been coping with many historic claims, the place firms method the courts to say after offering poor or no service in any respect, or when the division refuses to pay in the event that they attempt to squeeze out settlement quantities.

He added that the division had been ready to economize from such claims.

TENDER IRREGULARITY

Dhlamini’s involvement with the division in these sorts of tenders started in 2008, when his firm Sizwangendaba/Lowveld Trekker JV – which he co-owned with former associate Patrick Chirwa and a three way partnership associate, Lowveld Trekkers – was awarded the same tender value R230 million.

However, the integrity administration unit within the workplace of Mabuza, who was then the Mpumalanga premier – discovered many irregularities when the tender was investigated, together with a failure to funds for the mission.

Despite this, the unit’s suggestions weren’t applied and the report was suppressed, allegedly due to Dhlamini’s and Chirwa’s affiliation with Mabuza.

After City Press uncovered this scandal in 2011, the contract was allowed to achieve its expiry date, but it surely appeared then that Dhlamini was given one other shot at it – this time with out Chirwa.

The two males had develop into estranged after a fallout and had ceased doing enterprise collectively.

City Press’ investigation at the moment indicated that the duo had been Mabuza’s co-directors in registered enterprise entities. Dhlamini’s and Chirwa’s principal enterprise was city planning, however additionally they had pursuits in numerous different spheres.

LITIGATION

Before the contract was awarded to Sizwangendaba, the service supplier had been Kanjani.

Kanjani was concerned in litigation with the division till June 22, when the Pretoria High Court dismissed its declare of R69 million.

According to court docket papers, Kanjani had submitted invoices value R190 million, however the division had solely paid about R121 million earlier than stopping additional funds on the grounds that it had found “invoicing irregularities”.

The court docket dismissed Kanjani’s declare with prices after the division lodged an software for it to take action due to Kanjani’s “undue delay over seven years”.

Judge Cassim Sardiwalla stated:

I can’t discover any defence legitimately raised by the respondent [Kanjani], first for why – a number of years later – it proceeded this far within the litigation with out amending its particulars of declare, even after being ordered to take action and, second, for why, solely after a number of years of instituting the motion, it acknowledged that the modification was needed.

“The application succeeds and Kanjani’s action, contained in its summons and under particulars of a claim issued against the department, is dismissed with costs of two counsel on the attorney and client scale, inclusive of all costs previously reserved,” he dominated.