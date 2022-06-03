De Goey eyeing Collingwood AFL extension

Free agent Jordan De Goey hopes to stay at Collingwood past 2022 however coach Craig McRae has indicated the Magpies’ hand will not be compelled by circling AFL rivals.

De Goey has loved a stellar begin to the season, averaging 21.5 disposals and 4.7 clearances whereas additionally drifting ahead for 11 targets in 10 video games.

The 26-year-old is anticipated to command loads of curiosity from opposition golf equipment however McRae dismissed any suggestion that affected how eager the Magpies had been to maintain him.

“We can’t control what others want,” McRae informed reporters on Friday.

“He’s a player that we know at his best is important to us.

“So what others do is just not one thing we take into consideration.”

Discussion around De Goey’s future was sparked by comments the in-form midfielder reportedly made at a function at a Ringwood hotel on Wednesday night.

“I need to work with Collingwood and get one thing sorted out,” Nine Newspapers reported De Goey as saying.

“I’m pleased the place I’m. There is at all times stuff you must work out with the membership.

“It’s a process over time, obviously. It doesn’t have to happen overnight.”

McRae would not be drawn on De Goey’s feedback however mentioned the explosive midfielder-forward was “really happy”.

“I’m not privy to what he’s said and I won’t comment about contracts and whether that’s Jordy or anyone else, I’ve made that public before,” McRae mentioned.

“But what I will say is I catch up with Jordy regularly and he’s really happy.

“He’s taking part in nice footy and I like to see him smiling across the place. So that is actual.”

De Goey’s career was hanging in the balance as recently as January.

Collingwood stood down De Goey for three months in October after it emerged he had had been arrested for his involvement in a drunken incident in a New York club.

De Goey eventually pleaded guilty to the downgraded charge of harassment, which saw him avoid a jail sentence and freed him up to rejoin Collingwood.

When asked whether De Goey had matured since returning to the Magpies, first-year coach McRae would only comment on his experience with his player since his return in January.

“I arrived and also you get to know all of the gamers and their personalities,” he mentioned.

“Spending increasingly more time with Jordy and seeing what he does inside our 4 partitions, he is a terrific individual for our tradition.”