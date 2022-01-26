Cricket
de Kock moves to fifth in ICC rankings for ODI batters, van der Dussen reaches career-best 10th
News
Among ODI bowlers, Ngidi returned to the highest 20 and within the T20I bowlers’ rankings Holder reached a career-best twenty sixth
South Africa wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock has jumped up 4 locations within the ICC ODI rankings for batters to maneuver to fifth place and Rassie van der Dussen has gone up 10 spots to achieve a career-best tenth place. de Kock re-entered the highest 5 for the primary time because the 2019 World Cup after he topped the run charts with a complete of 229 runs (124, 78 and 27) within the three ODIs in opposition to India as South Africa blanked them 3-0, whereas van der Dussen was second on the checklist with 218 runs.
Captain Temba Bavuma went up 21 locations to achieve a career-best 59th place, with the assistance of a century in opposition to India. Opener Shikhar Dhawan – India’s top-scorer within the sequence with 169 runs in three innings – moved up one place to fifteenth place. Rishabh Pant went up 5 spots to 82nd place.
Among bowlers, Lungi Ngidi returned to the highest 20 together with his five wickets in the series – joint-second most with Jasprit Bumrah – to be positioned on twentieth, Keshav Maharaj moved to a career-best thirty third, and Andile Phehlukwayo, the highest wicket-taker of the sequence, went up seven locations to 52nd.
Afghanistan batter Rahmat Shah additionally made beneficial properties, transferring up seven locations to joint thirty sixth place with an mixture of 153 runs in opposition to Netherlands not too long ago. For Netherlands, Scott Edwards‘ series-leading tally of 208 runs noticed him go up 97 locations to one centesimal spot. From Sri Lanka, Charith Asalanka went up from 52nd place to a career-best forty sixth spot.
Among T20I bowlers, Jason Holder moved to a career-best twenty sixth spot together with his Player-of-the-Match efficiency of 4 for 7 within the opening recreation, and Akeal Hosein gained 40 locations to achieve thirty third with economical figures of 1 for 15 and 1 for six over seven overs within the two video games.