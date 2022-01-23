De Kock’s ton mainstay of Proteas effort in dead-rubber ODI at sweltering Newlands | Sport

Proteas star batter Quinton de Kock struck a superb ODI century to arrange a aggressive whole within the third and last ODI in opposition to India at Newlands on Sunday.

LIVE SCORECARD | Proteas v India – 3rd ODI

In the blistering Cape Town heatwave, De Kock notched a splendid 124 because the Proteas had been bowled out for 297 off the final ball of the innings.

After successful the toss and asking the Proteas to bat within the dead-rubber, Indian bowler Deepak Chahar struck early as Janneman Malan edged behind for a single with the rating on 8.

Captain Temba Bavuma was then run out for 8 off 12 balls because the Proteas moved to 34/2.

The inconsistent type of Aiden Markram (15) stays a fear for South African because the No 4 pulled a brief supply from Chahar to search out the fielder at deep midwicket.

The Proteas sat on 70/3 as Rassie van der Dussen joined De Kock within the center the place the 2 constructed a 144-run fourth-wicket partnership to place South Africa within the driving seat.

De Kock, who scored 78 in Paarl on Friday, introduced up his second consecutive half-century off 59 balls earlier than racing to his seventeenth ODI century in simply 108 balls.

After citing his ton, De Kock surpassed Australian nice Adam Gilchrist to take a seat second for probably the most ODI centuries by a wicketkeeper-batsman with Kumar Sangakkara on prime of the record with 23 tons.

De Kock took on the Indian bowlers within the sweltering warmth, smashing 12 fours and two sixes earlier than pulling Jasprit Bumrah and getting caught at sq. leg for 124 off 130 balls.

Shortly after citing his tenth half-century and De Kock’s departure, the in-form Van der Dussen misplaced his wicket for the primary time this ODI sequence as he fell for a well-played 52 off 59 balls to Yuzvendra Chahal (2/53).

Two new batters had been within the center with all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo solely making 4 runs earlier than being run out by Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant.

David Miller and Dwaine Pretorius contributed a helpful 44-run partnership earlier than Pretorius, who was the one Proteas change within the third ODI, was caught for 20 off 25 balls off the bowling of Prasidh Krishna.

The Proteas lower-order collapsed on the finish of their innings as spinner Keshav Maharaj was caught for six to present Bumrah his second wicket of the day.

Krishna wrapped up the Proteas tail as he took the wicket of Miller, who scored an important 39 off 38 balls, after which noticed the again of Sisanda Magala (0) to finish South Africa’s innings with one ball remaining.

Krishna was the decide of the Indian bowlers as he ended with figures of three for 59 in his 9.5 overs because the guests want 288 runs to say a comfort victory.

The Proteas have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead within the three-match ODI sequence.

Scores briefly:

South Africa 287 all out in 49.5 overs (De Kock 124, Van der Dussen 52, Krishna 3/59)

India want 288 runs to win the third ODI.

Toss: India received and determined to subject first.