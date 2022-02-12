de Minaur loses quarter-final to Greek star

Australian Alex de Minaur’s quarter-final run in Rotterdam is over after happening once more to Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas

Alex de Minaur nonetheless can’t clear up his Stefanos Tsitsipas riddle regardless of one other trademark gritty effort.

Tsitsipas eased previous the Australian 6-4 6-4 of their World Tennis Tournament quarter-final in Rotterdam and has now received all seven of their conferences at ATP Tour stage.

The Greek world No.4’s firepower once more proved an excessive amount of for de Minaur, with him blasting 19 winners and successful 27 of 33 factors on his first serve.

It’s nonetheless been a superb begin to the yr for de Minaur, who additionally made the fourth spherical on the Australian Open for the primary time.

It was the 22-year-old’s first ATP quarter-final since successful the Eastbourne title on grass in June final yr.

The match turned in Tsitsipas’ favour when he lastly broke de Minaur on his sixth alternative – on a double fault – within the fifth sport of the opening set.

That was sufficient for Tsitsipas to go a arrange, then he broke his Thirty fourth-ranked opponent twice extra within the first three video games of the second set and held on regardless of giving one among them again.

“I took my time, I tried to understand what works for me and what doesn’t, and with the right momentum, with the right intention, things kind of paid off,” Tsitsipas mentioned.

“I was able to get ahead in the score, which gave me a lot of confidence, and I think my serve was very good today – it gave me a lot of points and applied a lot of pressure to him.”

Tsitsipas’ semi-final opponent is Czech qualifier Jiri Lehecka, who upset Lorenzo Musetti in three units to guide his berth, as he seeks his first ATP 500 title on the indoor occasion.

In the Dallas Open, Australia’s Jordan Thompson misplaced his quarter-final 6-3 6-0 to American fourth seed Jenson Brooksby in precisely an hour.