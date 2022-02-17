De Minaur says he is vaccinated amid reports of falsified certificate | Tennis News – Times of India

https://t.co/dze9G3qPku — alex de minaur (@alexdeminaur) 1645114565000

Alex de Minaur has sought to clear his title amid studies he was being investigated for getting a falsified COVID-19 vaccination certificates, with the Australian saying on Thursday he’s ‘100% clear’ he has taken two photographs.Media studies alleged the 23-year-old purchased a falsified certificates to show he had taken two photographs of the COVID-19 vaccine “I received my first dose of the vaccine in London last summer and the second one at the Hospital La Paz in Madrid,” De Minaur wrote on Twitter

“News came out today that the hospital is under investigation for providing falsified COVID certificates to some of its patients. I want to make it 100% clear that I received my second shot, that I have a completely valid, accurate and true vaccination record.

“I’m not “under investigation” in any approach as is being instructed and my title is linked to this story just because I used to be a affected person on the hospital (as many hundreds of others had been).”

De Minaur was knocked out within the fourth spherical of final month’s Australian Open.

The season-opening Grand Slam required gamers to indicate proof of vaccination to compete — a rule that led to unvaccinated world primary Novak Djokovic being deported.

The ATP Tour’s rule book states submitting a falsified COVID-19 vaccination record amounts to a violation of its code and is punishable by a fine of up to $100,000 and/or suspension from its tournaments for a period of up to three years.