De Willem accident: “It is a tragedy” – Home Affairs Minister condemns reckless driving

Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn, who visited the scene of the horrific De Willem, West Coast Demerara (WCD) accident, has expressed considerations over the continued reckless utilization of the nation’s roadways, notably by ‘young male’ drivers.

Three bystanders had been this night killed in an accident that was allegedly brought on by two autos that had been racing alongside the general public highway.

Preliminary studies point out that two autos had been racing alongside the roadway once they collided with one another. One of the autos reportedly drove away while the opposite spun uncontrolled and slammed into automotive that was parked exterior of a bar.

In the method, the automotive struck down and killed the three individuals who had been on the highway. The driver of that motorcar is claimed to be in a important situation. At least three different individuals are stated to be injured.

“It is a tragedy!” Minister Benn bemoaned.

“We can’t help but emphasising again, the issues as it relates to speeding on the roads particularly by the younger demographic, males; and speeding associated with drinking…” he expressed.

“I want to encourage persons who use the roadways to use it in a very responsible manner, particularly young drivers, young men,” the Minister added.

According to the Home Affairs Minister, the nation had a “successful year” in 2021 because it pertains to highway fatalities, with a 29% discount.

But primarily based on the statistics thus far this yr, Minister Benn stated “we appear to have already be in trouble at the rate we’re going”.

Only a couple of days in the past, Public Works Minister Juan Edghill issued a press release expressing considerations on the alarming fee of highway fatalities for the yr.

For the yr 2021, 99 individuals had been killed compared with 139 individuals for 2020. The 2021 outcomes confirmed a 29% discount when in comparison with 2020.

The “vulnerable class” of highway customers (pedal bike owner, motor bike owner and pedestrian) accounted for 67.7% of the entire deaths in 2021 whereas in 2020, they accounted for 79.9% of the entire deaths.

Minister Edghill had disclosed that from the info retrieved from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), it was discovered that pedal and motor bike owner mixed accounted for 37.4% of the deaths in 2021 and 56.1% in 2020.

Comparative information has proven that as of March 3, 2022, 15 individuals had been killed on the roadways, on account of 14 accidents, compared with the identical interval for 2021, when 20 individuals died from 19 accidents.

“What is significantly alarming, is that in 2021, 14 of the 20 persons killed at that period were the most vulnerable classes of road users (two pedal cyclists, eight motor cyclists and four pedestrians). While at March 3, 2022 of the 15 killed, the vulnerable classes accounted for seven (two pedal cyclists, three motor cyclists, two pedestrians),” Minister Edghill had famous.

The authorities official famous too that he and his Cabinet colleagues will relook on the present legal guidelines and study methods wherein they’ll guarantee “stricter controls, be it the training/re-training of drivers/ riders, higher fines or stiffer penalties and a studied approach for the introduction of a demerit system.”

This level was reiterated by the Home Affairs Minister tonight as he lamented the very fact three harmless lives have been misplaced and the social implications it will now have on their households and the group.