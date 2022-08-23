Dead dog found tied to tree at Brisbane boat ramp

The RSPCA is looking for data after a lifeless canine, suspected of dying from a blow to its head, was discovered tied to a tree close to a Brisbane boat ramp. The male American Staffordshire bull terrier cross was discovered tied to a tree in Wyampa Road, Bald Hills, on August 14. The canine’s physique was discovered tied to a tree in bushland in Bald Hills, Brisbane. Credit:RSPCA The massive white-and-tan canine – carrying a heavy leather-based collar tied with a 35-millimetre nylon blue strap – was discovered by a member of the general public. It was present in bushland throughout from the doorway to the boat ramp on the street.

Veterinary exams revealed the canine, believed to be three to 5 years outdated, may need been there for at the least 4 days, between August 10 and 14. The RSPCA stated on first inspection, it appeared the canine may need died after being tangled across the tree, however additional examination confirmed it died from blunt power trauma to the top. The RSPCA stated the canine was in any other case wholesome. “The way the dog was tied and killed was deliberate,” RSPCA Queensland spokesperson Emma Lagoon stated. “We don’t know if the owner chose to do this or if the dog is lost and belongs to someone

else.