‘Dead place’: Rising property prices put Sydney’s creative sector at risk
The five-storey arts rehearsal and manufacturing centre options 30 areas together with recording and modifying suites, visible artwork studios, workshops, screening rooms in addition to an artist-in-residence condo and cafe.
A voluntary planning settlement between the council and developer gave town a 99-year lease over the 2000 square-metre facility for a peppercorn lease, which allowed it to supply low-cost area for artists and musicians.
Artist Neil McCann stated inexpensive studio area allowed him to maintain his apply as a painter, animator and performer.
“I don’t know anyone that would be able to afford to live and work in the CBD,” he stated. “But having affordable places to rent and venues that sustain art practices are essential to drive artistic life back into the city.”
Moore stated the artistic sector was the second-largest and fastest-growing business within the council space: “We support arts and culture not only because they attract millions of visitors a year, but because they are so important to the life of our city.”
The Creative Studios can be managed by not-for-profit arts group Brand X Productions for the subsequent three years.
Brand X director James Winter stated offering inexpensive and accessible area within the CBD would have a optimistic influence on artistic staff.
“This will mean those who were priced out of space to develop their craft will suddenly be given a chance to amplify their voice through the use of quality equipment and infrastructure,” he stated.
“This diversity is important to us as it encourages curiosity in anyone who engages with the spaces, whether they are a casual hirer, working on a project for a month or a tenant working on the space from nine-to-five for the next 12 months,” he stated.
Winter stated he hoped a “Sydney style of doing things” will emerge from the artistic studios.
The price of hiring area begins at $17 per hour and can “scale up according to the project’s commercial intent”, he stated. “It’s a system where those who can afford are subsidising those who can’t.”
