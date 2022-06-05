‘Dead place’: Rising property prices put Sydney’s creative sector at risk

The five-storey arts rehearsal and manufacturing centre options 30 areas together with recording and modifying suites, visible artwork studios, workshops, screening rooms in addition to an artist-in-residence condo and cafe.

A voluntary planning settlement between the council and developer gave town a 99-year lease over the 2000 square-metre facility for a peppercorn lease, which allowed it to supply low-cost area for artists and musicians.

Artist Neil McCann stated inexpensive studio area allowed him to maintain his apply as a painter, animator and performer.

“I don’t know anyone that would be able to afford to live and work in the CBD,” he stated. “But having affordable places to rent and venues that sustain art practices are essential to drive artistic life back into the city.”

Moore stated the artistic sector was the second-largest and fastest-growing business within the council space: “We support arts and culture not only because they attract millions of visitors a year, but because they are so important to the life of our city.”