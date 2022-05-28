Dead woman found with gunshot wound inside car in KwaMashu | News24

The crime scene the place a lady was fatally wounded inside a automobile in KwaMashu.

A girl was shot and killed inside a automobile in KwaMashu close to Durban.

She was discovered contained in the automobile at an intersection within the township.

The lady was declared lifeless by paramedics.

A girl was shot and killed inside a VW Polo in KwaMashu, north of Durban, on Friday night.

The lady was licensed lifeless by paramedics who discovered her within the automobile.

According to Emer-G-Med, simply after 17:00, their paramedics responded to the scene of a capturing incident on the intersection of Dumisani Makhaye and Avoca Hills drives within the space.

On arrival, an orange Volkswagen Polo was discovered stationary on the intersection with a bullet gap within the passenger window.

The driver was discovered slumped over the steering wheel.

With the help and permission of the police, Emer-G-Med personnel used specialist rescue instruments to achieve entry to the automobile.

The driver was assessed and located to have sustained a deadly gunshot wound.

She was declared lifeless on the scene. The matter has been handed to the police.

