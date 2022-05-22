“Deadly Gas”: Bodies Of Woman, Daughters In Delhi Flat With Chilling Notes

The girl has been recognized as Manju and her daughters Anshika and Anku. (Representational)

A girl in her 50s and her two daughters turned their south Delhi flat right into a “gas chamber” and suffocated to loss of life in a surprising case of triple suicide, Delhi Police have discovered.

Suicide notes recovered from the flat within the posh Vasant Vihar neighbourhood have revealed their spine-chilling plan.

All doorways, home windows and ventilators had been full of polythene, the cooking gasoline cylinder’s knob was turned on and an angithi (coal fireplace) was left burning. This led to the build-up of toxic carbon monoxide within the room, killing the three.

When police entered the flat, they discovered the three our bodies in a single bed room, the coal fireplace burning beside them.

In one of many suicide notes, there have been clear directions to anybody who enters the flat that they need to not gentle a match as that might spark a fireplace.

“Too much deadly gas… carbon monoxide inside. It’s flammable. Please ventilate the room by opening the window and opening the fan. Do not light match, candle or anything!! Be careful while removing the curtain because room is full of hazardous gas. Do not inhale,” the chilling suicide observe in English learn.

The girl has been recognized as Manju and her daughters Anshika and Anku.

The home assist and neighbours have advised police that the lady’s husband died of Covid final 12 months and the household had been upset since then. The girl was additionally unwell and had been confined to the mattress of late, police have learnt.

They stated additional investigation into the matter is on,