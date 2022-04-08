Deal between roads agency, Gauteng govt to fix 231 intersections in Joburg ends | News24

The deal between the Johannesburg Roads Agency and Gauteng transport division to repair 231 intersections is over.

Their relationship ended on 31 March.

The duo didn’t renew their Service Level Agreement.

Transport MMC Funzi Ngobeni mentioned he had reached an settlement with Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo to finish the partnership.

Ngobeni added: “Following a period of protracted negotiations between JRA and the department, we have agreed to end the working relationship that has seen the JRA design, install, repair and maintain traffic signals on behalf of the provincial department. Termination is effective 31 March 2022.”

He mentioned the events couldn’t conform to renew a Service Level Agreement (SLA).

The settlement would have seen the company proceed sustaining and repairing 231 signallised intersections on provincial roads throughout town.

“An SLA was entered into between the JRA and the provincial department, with effect from 1 September 2017. The agreement expired in August 2020. Since then, numerous attempts have been made to renew the SLA, but these have been unsuccessful.

“During a gathering held between Mamabolo and me in March, the MEC indicated that the explanation for not renewing the SLA was because of the entity not having its tax affairs so as.

“The tax dispute between JRA and SARS is going through a legal process, with the agency’s legal team having issued a notification to SARS of its intention to refer the matter to a tax court,” mentioned Ngobeni.

He added the JRA had mentioned its tax affairs with SARS, which requested it ought to make an internet utility for a tax clearance certificates.

“We are waiting for the outcome. Despite ongoing negotiations, JRA continued repairing and maintaining the province’s traffic signals at key intersections.

“It is essential to notice that JRA couldn’t go away these intersections unmaintained.

“With the failure to agree on a new SLA, we terminated our relationship. A process is underway to [do a] handover to the department.”

Ngobeni mentioned 231 maintained intersections can be handed over to the province.

“A technician is available to support the department between 1 and 8 April. The department will have to attend to queries related to its traffic signals,” he added.

