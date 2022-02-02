‘Deal done’ to protect Gladys text leaker

Peter van Onselen says he made a deal to guard the identification of a federal cupboard minister who leaked texts with Gladys Berejiklian slamming the PM as ‘psycho’.

Channel 10 political editor Peter van Onselen claims a serving Minister in Scott Morrison’s personal cupboard known as the Prime Minister “a complete psycho” in leaked textual content messages, however there’s a “deal done” which means he gained’t reveal his identification.

The journalist who ambushed the Prime Minister with the leaked textual content messages between NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and an unnamed Minister has remained coy till now on whether or not the MP was a federal or state Minister.

But after NSW Treasurer Matt Kean insisted right this moment he wasn’t the supply of the leak, van Onselen went on radio to level the finger at a federal frontbencher.

He additionally revealed the textual content trade concerned “old messages” together with throughout the bushfires that the journalist has been in possession of for months.

Asked, “Who was the Minister?” Van Onselen revealed he couldn’t say as a result of the cupboard minister was “the source” who leaked the messages.

”I can’t say and the reason being fairly easy. I do know lots of people wish to hear it as a result of they assume it’s unfair to Gladys Berejiklian as a result of she has been named,’’ he stated.

”It’s so simple as this. The Minister is the supply. I didn’t get these from a 3rd celebration. I’ve received the screenshots. As a consequence, the deal carried out is that I wouldn’t out the Minister.”

Ms Berejiklian issued an announcement this week insisting she “did not recall” sending the messages calling the Prime Minister “a horrible person” or receiving the messages calling him an entire psycho.

However, she didn’t concern an unequivocal denial that she had by no means, ever used such phrases.

NSW Treasurer Matt Kean – a detailed political ally of Ms Berejiklian – was pressured to disclaim that he leaked the messages to van Onselen on Sydney radio.

”Was it you?’ 2GB host Ben Fordham requested Mr Kean on Wednesday morning.

”I performed no half within the ambush on the Prime Minister. It was not me,’ he responded.

When requested once more if he was the supply of the messages or a center man to the leak, he stated: “I don’t believe so.”

Van Onselen was additionally at pains to verify it was clear the leaker was a “serving” cupboard minister, to keep away from any suggestion the supply was “his friend” Christian Porter.

“Yes. A current Minister. That’s the only thing that I clarify. I didn’t want people to think it was a former Minister. I’m well known to be friends with one former Minister, I didn’t want people to think it was that person. He is a current serving cabinet minister,’’ he said.

“They are old text messages from quite some time ago.”

Van Onselen was then requested: “Why reveal it yesterday?”.

“I had to verify it and be able to use it,’’ he said.

Earlier, the Prime Minister Scott Morrison hit back at Ten News political editor Peter van Onselen on Wednesday suggesting he was “facing his own questions.”

“There is still someone out there trying to do you in,’ Today host Allison Langdon said. “It doesn’t get a greater betrayal than that, does it?”

“The journalist who raised it is facing his own questions,’ Mr Morrison replied. “There were no details or context behind it and it was done for sensationalist purposes.”

Mr Morrison’s feedback have been a transparent reference to van Onselen being named in a federal court docket case introduced by his ex-Ten colleague Tegan George which claims he handled her in a manner that was “humiliating” and “belittling.”

George’s attorneys are alleging Network 10 engaged in illegal conduct and breached the Fair Work Act.

Van Onselen was confronted stay on air in two interviews on Wednesday over the unrelated assertion of declare that’s been filed in opposition to Channel 10 within the Federal Court.

In that lawsuit, a senior colleague of van Onselen described him as “batsh*t crazy.”

”I can’t speak about that as a lot as I’d like to as a result of it isn’t public, the assertion has been leaked,’’ van Onselen stated.

”I’m trying ahead to Channel 10 defending it, which they’re doing. When the method performs out, I’ll have the ability to reply to all of it by Channel 10, however I simply can’t speak about it now as a result of it’s a court docket continuing.”

He was additionally requested on ABC radio Melbourne right this moment by Virginia Trioli: “If the PM has a woman problem, do you as well?”

“One of the complaints is that I didn’t tolerate a, if you like, non co-operation with an incident that involved alleged sexual harassment in the office,’’ van Onselen said.

”So there was an alleged witnessing of sexual harassment within the workplace in keeping with the grievance which I wished to be handled and dealt with. I used to be, in case you like, demanding that (one thing) occur about that, which might counsel the precise reverse to this notion that I’ve received a girl downside.”