Deal or no deal, some benefit more than others

South-east Queensland’s long-awaited infrastructure partnership between the Commonwealth, state and native councils is notable as a lot for what was overlooked as what was included.

The SEQ City Deal, to be signed with much fanfare in Brisbane on Monday, contains $1.8 billion in funding commitments throughout all three ranges of presidency, together with the personal sector.

John Wagner and his household will probably be huge beneficiaries of the SEQ City Deal. Credit:Matt Dennien

Five years in the making, the SEQ City Deal didn’t have the smoothest beginning. Public bickering between the three levels of government about City Deal priorities was commonplace.

But now, there’s an settlement and whereas all sides profess to be pleased with the funding pact, there’ll clearly be some disappointment.