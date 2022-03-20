Deal or no deal, some benefit more than others

South-east Queensland’s long-awaited infrastructure partnership between the Commonwealth, state and native councils is notable as a lot for what was not noted as what was included.

The SEQ City Deal, to be signed with much fanfare in Brisbane on Monday, contains $1.8 billion in funding commitments throughout all three ranges of presidency, together with the non-public sector.

John Wagner and his household shall be massive beneficiaries of the SEQ City Deal. Credit:Matt Dennien

Five years in the making, the SEQ City Deal didn’t have the smoothest delivery. Public bickering between the three levels of government about City Deal priorities was commonplace.

But now, there’s an settlement and whereas all sides profess to be proud of the funding pact, there’ll clearly be some disappointment.