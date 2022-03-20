Deal or no deal, some benefit more than others
South-east Queensland’s long-awaited infrastructure partnership between the Commonwealth, state and native councils is notable as a lot for what was not noted as what was included.
The SEQ City Deal, to be signed with much fanfare in Brisbane on Monday, contains $1.8 billion in funding commitments throughout all three ranges of presidency, together with the non-public sector.
Five years in the making, the SEQ City Deal didn’t have the smoothest delivery. Public bickering between the three levels of government about City Deal priorities was commonplace.
But now, there’s an settlement and whereas all sides profess to be proud of the funding pact, there’ll clearly be some disappointment.
The single greatest spend shall be $450 million in direction of the deliberate Brisbane Metro station at Woolloongabba, which shall be a busy place come 2032, when it is going to be on the epicentre of the sporting world.
But there was no funding for the proposed $1 billion demolition and rebuilding of the Gabba for the Olympic Games, nor was there any concrete dedication to enhance rail hyperlinks for 2032.
Last month, the Queensland authorities dedicated $1.12 billion to ship sooner rail between Brisbane and the Gold Coast, together with observe duplication between Kuraby and Beenleigh, and referred to as on the federal authorities to match it.
If that does transpire, it is not going to be a part of the SEQ City Deal. Nor will a rail duplication to the Sunshine Coast.
What shall be funded, although, is the highly effective Wagner household’s newest enterprise at Wellcamp.