Dean, Cross, Ecclestone trigger NZ collapse, bowl them out for 203
Maddy Green’s half-century helped the hosts previous 200, one thing that seemed to be at a distance after a late collapse
48.5 overs New Zealand Women 203 (Green 52*, Devine 41, Cross 3-35, Ecclestone 3-41) vs England Women
Cross then gave England a gap when she obtained Bates to miscue one excessive for mid-off. Soon, Devine needed to retire damage on 37 after taking place with a sore again and barely managing to rise up and stroll off.
While Cross and Sciver stored the lid on the scoring, Dean’s introduction additional slowed issues down as Amelia Kerr and Amy Satterthwaite struggled to rotate strike. The offspinner, who had returned career-best of 4 for 23 in opposition to India, obtained Amelia Kerr to top-edge a sweep, the shot that she had employed efficiently all through the sequence in opposition to India.
Green then took on Ecclestone after a watchful begin, whereas Satterthwaite, too, started to speed up with a slight drizzle making an look. However, Dean trapped Satterthwaite to begin the slide for New Zealand. Brooke Halliday was run-out cheaply with a pointy effort from Sciver at cowl whereas Katey Martin and Lea Tahuhu scored 6 and 0 respectively, the latter falling to a surprising one-handed seize by a diving Knight at covers.
The fall of the sixth wicket noticed Devine stroll again within the center. But her keep was a short one as she holed Cross to long-on after a boundary by way of a thick exterior edge, leaving the hosts reeling at 160 for 7 within the fortieth over.
S Sudarshanan is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo