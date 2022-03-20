Dean, Cross, Ecclestone trigger NZ collapse, bowl them out for 203

Maddy Green’s half-century helped the hosts previous 200, one thing that seemed to be at a distance after a late collapse

48.5 overs New Zealand Women 203 (Green 52*, Devine 41, Cross 3-35, Ecclestone 3-41) vs England Women

Heather Knight opted to bowl on the toss that was delayed by quarter-hour as a result of rain earlier, however Sophie Devine obtained what she wished as she, together with opening accomplice Suzie Bates, cashed in on some wayward bowling. Katherine Brunt was struggling to regulate to the wind and obtained her traces and lengths proper, very similar to Ellyse Perry within the India-Australia match on Saturday, and the ‘Smash Sisters’ took full toll.

Anya Shrubsole wasn’t spared both as New Zealand raced to 44 for 0 in seven overs. That prompted England to get Cross and Nat Sciver on early, however Devine and Bates introduced up their first fifty partnership on this competitors.

Cross then gave England a gap when she obtained Bates to miscue one excessive for mid-off. Soon, Devine needed to retire damage on 37 after taking place with a sore again and barely managing to rise up and stroll off.

While Cross and Sciver stored the lid on the scoring, Dean’s introduction additional slowed issues down as Amelia Kerr and Amy Satterthwaite struggled to rotate strike. The offspinner, who had returned career-best of 4 for 23 in opposition to India, obtained Amelia Kerr to top-edge a sweep, the shot that she had employed efficiently all through the sequence in opposition to India.

Green then took on Ecclestone after a watchful begin, whereas Satterthwaite, too, started to speed up with a slight drizzle making an look. However, Dean trapped Satterthwaite to begin the slide for New Zealand. Brooke Halliday was run-out cheaply with a pointy effort from Sciver at cowl whereas Katey Martin and Lea Tahuhu scored 6 and 0 respectively, the latter falling to a surprising one-handed seize by a diving Knight at covers.

The fall of the sixth wicket noticed Devine stroll again within the center. But her keep was a short one as she holed Cross to long-on after a boundary by way of a thick exterior edge, leaving the hosts reeling at 160 for 7 within the fortieth over.

Green stored motoring alongside, hitting a 4 every off Cross and Ecclestone to push New Zealand in the direction of 200. But Ecclestone, the top-ranked ODI bowler , eliminated Frances Mackay – lbw utilizing DRS – and Hannah Rowe within the interim earlier than Jess Kerr’s 13-ball 14 helped the house facet transcend 200. Rain returned as quickly because the innings ended, when a mix-up between Jess Kerr and Green wrapped up New Zealand with seven balls nonetheless left within the innings.