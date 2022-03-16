Dean’s four-for, England’s sharp fielding wrap up India for 134

England’s bowlers got here in with a transparent plan to bowl fuller to the Indian facet and so they executed properly

36.2 overs India Women 134 (Mandhana 35, Ghosh 33, Dean 4-23) vs England Women

Rookie offspinner Charlie Dean claimed 4 wickets as India had been bowled out for 134 in 36.2 overs to provide England a modest goal of their World Cup conflict in Mount Maunganui.

Anya Shrubsole , the heroine of England’s 2017 World Cup remaining conquer India, set England on observe with two early wickets earlier than Dean’s career-best 4 for 23 put her facet, winless to this point on this version of the match, firmly in command.

Punished for bowling too quick of their three-wicket defeat to South Africa on Monday, England’s bowlers got here in with a transparent plan to bowl fuller to the Indian facet and so they executed properly. The defending champions additionally discovered the improved fielding efficiency they’d focused earlier than the match from the outset as India by no means actually acquired going amid a gentle stream of wickets and misplaced a harmful 7 for 73 ultimately.

Shrubsole claimed her one centesimal ODI wicket when she eliminated Yastika Bhatia within the fourth over, tempting a drive with a wonderful fuller ball which had a touch of inswing and caught a faint inside edge earlier than clattering into the highest of center stump.

Perhaps much more satisfying for England, given their earlier poor performances within the discipline, was Shrubsole’s subsequent wicket as Sophia Dunkley took the primary likelihood of the match within the air, diving forwards at cowl level to take a powerful low catch off Mithali Raj for simply 1. As if to ram dwelling the purpose that they had been a special fielding facet on this encounter, Kate Cross threw down the stumps from mid-off to take away Deepti Sharma by a great distance through a direct hit that had India floundering on 28 for 3.

Dean entered the assault within the seventeenth over and made a direct influence, claiming two wickets in 4 balls as India slumped to 61 for five.

Dean, who solely made her worldwide debut in the course of the dwelling sequence in opposition to New Zealand late final yr and was taking part in simply her second World Cup sport, drew an edge as Harmanpreet Kaur defended and was caught behind by Amy Jones. Dean then dismissed Sneh Rana for a second-ball duck with a flighted supply exterior off, her invitation to drive accepted and Jones as soon as once more accumulating behind the stumps.

India had gone into their shell, batting out 8.2 overs with no boundary earlier than Smriti Mandhana charged at Sophie Ecclestone and cleared mid-off for 4. Ecclestone responded three balls later, nonetheless, beating Mandhana’s tried sweep and rapping the entrance pad, the batter unsuccessfully reviewing the lbw resolution and departing for 35.

Pooja Vastrakar overturned her lbw dismissal off Dean when ball-tracking revealed the influence was exterior off however Dean responded completely two balls later by tightening her line on a flatter supply as Vastrakar failed to attach on her sweep and was struck in entrance of off stump. She determined to evaluate once more with barely a second to spare solely to have umpire Paul Wilson’s resolution confirmed.

At that time India had misplaced 4 for 25 in 8.1 overs and it fell to Jhulan Goswami and Richa Ghosh to try to rescue their crew. Goswami began properly with a 4 off Dean by mid-on adopted by a six powered down the bottom off Cross, however one other sharp run out, this time by Nat Sciver working throughout from midwicket and hitting the stumps on the non-striker’s finish, ended their partnership on 37 when Ghosh’s bat was proven to be nonetheless within the air as she dived over the road.

Goswami adopted a short while later, spooning Cross straight to Danni Wyatt at backward level to depart for 20, and Dean completed off the innings by bowling Meghna Singh.