Dean’s hundred puts Victoria back on track after early problems

The dwelling aspect had been 4 for 110 in reply to Tasmania’s helpful first-innings whole

Victoria 4 for 210 (Dean 103*) path Tasmania 355 (McDermott 94, Wade 61, Holland 4-62, Murphy 4-98) by 145 runs

A preventing century from Travis Dean stored Victoria’s first innings intact within the essential penultimate-round Sheffield Shield match towards Tasmania in Melbourne.

Victoria reached 4 for 210 at stumps, nonetheless trailing Tasmania by 145 runs on the halfway level of the match.

Dean notched up his eighth first-class century within the second final over of the day to be unbeaten on 103. He struck 13 boundaries in his 201-ball innings, however Tasmania wicketkeeper Jake Doran missed a catch on the shot which noticed the opener carry up his ton.

In live performance with wicketkeeper Sam Harper, Dean helped the unbeaten dwelling aspect revive from a parlous 4 for 110. There had been, nonetheless, uncommon failures for Victoria’s main run-getters, Peter Handscomb and Nic Maddinson.

Maddinson made simply 1 as debutant Ben Manenti) picked up the dangerman with a caught and bowled. Captain Handscomb appeared assured throughout his 22 however was caught at first slip after driving at a supply from former Victorian team-mate Peter Siddle.

Earlier within the day, Tasmania’s tail proved there are few demons within the Junction Oval pitch by including a quickfire 105 at almost a run-a-ball in a wild 90-minute begin to the day.

Spinner Tom Andrews struck 39 from 44 balls, whereas Jackson Bird cracked 26 off simply 18 deliveries, together with two sixes in three balls off fellow fast James Pattinson.

After resuming at 5 for 250, Tom Rogers was dismissed from simply the third ball of the day that means Tasmania had misplaced 3 for five following a mini-collapse late on day one.

Offspinner Todd Murphy impressed in simply his second first-class outing by returning figures of 4 for 98, whereas Jon Holland wrapped up the tail for 4-82