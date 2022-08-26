Dear Abby: I got engaged to a man who left his partner for me, now he’s become abusive

DEAR ABBY: I’m having a tough time deciding what to do about my engagement to my fiance. We met at our outdated job. Before we bought collectively, he was with another person, and whereas he says he didn’t depart her for me, I’m certain I helped.

I’ve low shallowness, so I couldn’t perceive why he left her for me. But he informed me I used to be fortunate he cared about me a lot as a result of he might have nonetheless been buddies together with her. I did inform him that I wouldn’t care so long as I knew. We lastly moved into an residence collectively, and he began a brand new job with an outdated good friend he drinks with.

Since the transfer, he has turn out to be very verbally abusive, and I’ve developed anxiousness and panic assaults. I’ve additionally developed a worry of driving. He tells me I must give up being silly and to develop up. He doesn’t like to speak about issues. He likes to fake they by no means occurred. If I attempt to focus on issues that upset me, there’s all the time an argument and I’m all the time within the unsuitable. When I work late or if I’m not house, he will get upset, drinks and breaks stuff.

He proposed a 12 months into our relationship when issues have been OK. I’m attempting to do something I can to make this not depressing, however it’s not sufficient. What do you assume I ought to do? — NOT REALLY HAPPY IN MICHIGAN

DEAR NOT REALLY HAPPY: When issues can’t be mentioned, additionally they can’t be resolved. I feel it’s time to calmly consider the established order and resolve in the event you actually wish to spend the remainder of your life with an insecure, domineering, abusive accomplice who has a ingesting downside. If the reply is not any, make different residing preparations. Pack your belongings, inform him the romance is over (do that solely when he’s sober AND you will have a witness) and depart.

If you will have any purpose to assume this charmer might turn out to be violent, first name the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 to place collectively a protected escape plan. Believe me, you are able to do higher than this.

DEAR ABBY: Whenever I’m out early for a medical or dental appointment, early church companies, and many others., I normally cease at a fast-food drive-through and convey house breakfast. My neighbor is a single mom who works at house because of the pandemic, and I purchase one thing for her and her son and depart it on her porch. I bear in mind occasions once I was nonetheless working and a co-worker would usher in breakfast treats, and the way a lot I loved them.

My spouse has informed me to cease as a result of, she says, my neighbor will assume I’m a “dirty old man.” My neighbor and I hardly communicate besides to say howdy, and I by no means give her one other thought. What do you assume? — PASSING IT ON IN PENNSYLVANIA

DEAR PASSING: When you choose up these breakfasts, do you convey one thing house on your spouse as properly? If the reply is not any, your spouse could also be insecure concerning the consideration you’re paying to this neighbor. From my perspective, what you will have been doing is a kindness.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also called Jeanne Phillips, and was based by her mom, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.