Dear Abby: Landscaping project from hell destroys a friendship

Dear Abby,

A number of months in the past, I provided to assist a longtime good friend with some landscaping. The space to be landscaped is tiny. I used to be involved knowledgeable landscaper would overcharge her. She contacted a landscaper anyway — to not rent him, however to select his mind.

When he arrived, it was apparent he did not need the job, and he or she did not supply it to him. She took me up on my supply. She then procrastinated for a few months, throughout which period I obtained busy on different initiatives. But I carved out time for her, and we sat down to take a look at her challenge. She confessed she had no expertise with landscaping and plant choice, and he or she wanted my assist with that, too.

After she pooh-poohed probably the most viable recommendations I provided, we proceeded to take a look at vegetation — LOTS of vegetation — none of which she preferred. After a couple of irritating hours, she talked about she’d simply plant what she had initially considered planting. I advised her if she did that, she didn’t want my assist. She advised me I wanted to be extra affected person, and had she identified I would not assist her she would have employed the landscaper in spite of everything. (It wasn’t true. She by no means had any intention of hiring him.)

I advised her she wanted to be extra decisive, and regardless that she had advised me she wanted my expertise, she wasn’t accepting of it. She additionally could not see that she had wasted hours of my time. We’ve barely spoken since. So, am I within the improper right here?

— Green Thumb in Texas

No, you aren’t within the improper. No good deed goes unpunished. Consider your self fortunate that you’ve barely spoken since. And then don’t broach the topic once more until you need to expertise extra frustration.

Nursing house residents want extra neighborhood help

Dear Abby,

I’m the actions director at a nursing/rehabilitation house in Montana. My residents and I would like you to understand how a lot we get pleasure from your column. We learn it each day and talk about what sort of recommendation we’d give to your letter writers. Your column is a spotlight of our afternoons.

We would additionally wish to remind your readers that there are many houses like ours, stuffed with individuals like us. We would respect and profit from being acknowledged by our communities, not simply throughout holidays, however all yr lengthy. These houses are stuffed with your grandparents, mother and father and different members of the family and mates. Our neighborhood has at all times been loving and supportive towards us. We hope houses in different places are as lucky as we’re.

Thank you to your column. We stay up for extra!

— Faithful Resident, Deer Lodge MT

Thank you to your form phrases and considerate letter. I’m happy your residents get pleasure from help from the great residents of your neighborhood; it says good issues concerning the people in Montana. I do know my column is mentioned round many breakfast tables and water coolers as a result of it is a sure-fire dialog generator. That’s the rationale it’s common in lots of nursing houses and rehab services.

I hope extra readers will discover time to go to the residents in these houses, not just for the enjoyment it can convey to them, but in addition to avail yourselves of the wealth of expertise these people have acquired throughout their lengthy lifetimes. While guests are plentiful throughout the holidays, they’re very quiet at different instances.

