“Dear KCR Garu, Here’s Evidence”: Assam’s Himanta Sarma On Surgical Strikes

Telangana’s KCR mentioned, “BJP makes false propaganda that’s why people are asking for proof”.

New Delhi:

The political sparring between Telangana Chief Minister Okay Chandrashekar Rao and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma continued in the present day, with the BJP Chief Minister presenting “videographic evidence” of the surgical strike. Congress’s Rahul Gandhi’s feedback, demanding proof of the surgical strike from the Centre, had snowballed as Mr Rao got here out in his assist.

Today, Mr Sarma posted a video on Koo, captioned: “Dear KCR garu, here is the videographic evidence of the surgical strike by our brave army. In spite of this you question the valor of our Armed forces and insult them. Why are you so desperate to attack and malign our Army? New India will not tolerate insults against our Army.”

Mr Gandhi had demanding that the Centre current proof of India’s surgical strike in Pakistan in 2016 and airstrike in 2019.

“There is nothing wrong with Rahul Gandhi asking for proof of surgical strike. What was wrong?” Mr Rao mentioned at a press convention yesterday.

“Even now I’m asking… Let the government of India show (proof). It is their responsibility. There are apprehensions among people… BJP makes false propaganda that’s why people are asking for proof… and in a democracy… you are not a monarch, not a king,” he had added.

The Telangana Chief Minister had additionally added that Mr Sarma ought to apologise for his remarks that appeared to query Mr Gandhi’s parentage.

At a rally in Uttarakhand, Mr Sarma — who joined the BJP after years within the Congress — had hit again at Mr Gandhi for demanding proof of surgical strikes. The Wayanad MP had no proper to demand proof from the Army, he had mentioned.

Then he had added: “He seeks proof from our Army of the surgical strike, did we ever ask you for proof of whether you are Rajiv Gandhi’s son or not? What right do you have to demand proof from my Army?”

“PM Modi ji, is this the ‘sanskaar’ (etiquettes) or our Hindu ritual to question an MP about the identity of his father,” Mr Rao had mentioned.

Pointing out that this was accomplished by a BJP Chief Minister, Mr Rao had added, “My head hangs in shame… This is not a good thing for the country”.