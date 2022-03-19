Dearborn Hills Golf Course Closed For Season Due To Flood Damage

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — The heavy rain and flooding Metro Detroiters felt final yr will preserve the Dearborn Hills Golf Course closed this season.

The metropolis says the course sustained important injury in the course of the June floods, stopping them from opening regardless of rebuilding efforts.

“The course lost 42 days last season due to flooding, and this year would have required roping off a significant portion of the course,” based on an announcement on the golf course’s web site.

Officials stated the injury has been compounded by upstream logjams within the Rouge River, diverting river circulation onto the course fairways.

The metropolis stated will proceed upkeep all through the summer time, resembling engaged on a long-term plan for logjam prevention.

All reservation deposits shall be deposited and banquet occasions will proceed as deliberate by way of mid-June.

City officers additionally say they haven’t any intention of promoting the property.

