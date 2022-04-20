Dearden finds confidence in Townsend link

After already doubling his NRL attempt assists from 2021 in his first six appearances this 12 months, Tom Dearden is brimming with confidence for North Queensland.

At 21, the halfback has discovered a house with the Cowboys and feels no stress every week below the tutelage of skilled half Chad Townsend.

The pair have pulled the strings of their playmaking function because the Cowboys take pleasure in their finest begin to a season since 2018 with a 3-3 file.

For Dearden all of it stems from a capability give attention to his personal sport.

“Chad is just really good at directing the side around the park and organising the side and getting to where we need to be, so it just allows me to free my game up and just focus on what my job is for the team,” he advised AAP.

That job is to run the ball, establish benefits in play and deal with onerous on the defensive finish.

Those three directions have been dropped at mild by coach Todd Payten late in season 2021, with Dearden now reaping the rewards of his low season efforts.

“I’ve been a lot more involved and a lot more confident in what my touches can be for the team,” he mentioned.

Fellow half and 11-year NRL veteran Townsend believes one of the best is but to return for Dearden, highlighting noticeable variations from the low season to now.

Joining the membership as a tutor and information for his or her younger group, Townsend says their gameplan is dependent upon Dearden’s involvement whereas he marches the pack across the park.

“At the moment we’re playing to Tom’s strengths, and we wanted to do that in the pre-season,” Townsend advised AAP.

“My message is always for him to run the ball and let me control the team. I’ll control the team with my voice, the kicking game and let him chime in where he wants to be.

“Maybe at his earlier membership and final 12 months he was requested to do issues that most likely he wasn’t snug doing at this stage of his profession and I’ve received little question he’ll develop into that participant.

“But you’ve got to remind yourself he’s just turned 21 and he’s a young kid, but he’s got a great head on his shoulders and I’m really enjoying working with him.”

The pair will lead their aspect right into a second Queensland derby of this season when Gold Coast fly north for an Anzac spherical conflict on Saturday.

Growing up in Mackay, Dearden is a proud Queenslander and mentioned the joys of representing his household and followers is second-to-none.

“I do think about my family and I think about the proud North Queenslanders and how humble and and good everyone is up here,” Dearden mentioned.

“Representing the region and the Cowboys has been awesome and I absolutely love the club and love representing them up here.”