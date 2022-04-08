“Death Is The Only Option”: Andhra Women Protest With Noose Around Neck

Tribal girls protest in Andhra Pradesh’s Uravakonda.

Hyderabad:

At a cashew backyard in Andhra Pradesh’s Uravakonda city, the agrarian calm is interrupted by an eery sight: Tribal girls with sarees tied to tree branches as makeshift nooses round their necks.

“Death is the only option left if you don’t listen to our pleas,” they’re heard saying in a video.

“If you do away with cashew gardens here, we have no option but to embrace death, because our livelihood depends on them,” they mentioned.

The girls allege that the land they domesticate is being taken away forcibly and allotted to a granite mining firm.

“We have not taken any money from any granite company. Some people have illegally given away our lands in exchange for money. We don’t have papers of land ownership. The government had allowed us to cultivate this land. But now they are bringing JCBs to flatten the crop,” they mentioned.

“The Mudugula Mandal revenue officer is making false allegations against us and filing cases against us if we obstruct the mining company that is trying to build roads through our garden. We want the joint collector to conduct an inquiry,” the ladies mentioned.

Government officers are but to answer a request for remark.

The tribal households now intend to carry a protest on the Visakhapatnam Joint Collector’s workplace on Monday.