Death of grandmother swarmed by bees could have been prevented: coroner

A council in Melbourne’s north-east may have prevented the tragic loss of life of a grandmother who was crushed by a falling tree and stung by a swarm of bees throughout a morning stroll in a preferred park, a coroner has discovered.

Elaine Betty Sime, 72, was strolling alongside Templestowe’s Ruffey Lake Park path along with her husband of fifty years, Stuart Sime, on April 3, 2020 when there was a “loud cracking noise” and a tree collapsed on prime of the pair, trapping them.

A beekeeper and council officers examine the bees after the tree got here crashing down on the couple. Credit:Justin McManus

Documents launched by the Coroners Court of Victoria describe how the tree collapsed on prime of the couple, pushing Mr Sime to his knees and overlaying him in foliage. As he tried to free himself from the branches he heard an “almighty roar” and a swarm of bees started attacking his face.

Struggling to combat again the bugs, Mr Sime was ultimately in a position to unlock his cellphone and name his son, whose spouse raised the alarm and dialled 000.