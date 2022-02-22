Death of grandmother swarmed by bees could have been prevented: coroner
A council in Melbourne’s north-east may have prevented the tragic loss of life of a grandmother who was crushed by a falling tree and stung by a swarm of bees throughout a morning stroll in a preferred park, a coroner has discovered.
Elaine Betty Sime, 72, was strolling alongside Templestowe’s Ruffey Lake Park path along with her husband of fifty years, Stuart Sime, on April 3, 2020 when there was a “loud cracking noise” and a tree collapsed on prime of the pair, trapping them.
Documents launched by the Coroners Court of Victoria describe how the tree collapsed on prime of the couple, pushing Mr Sime to his knees and overlaying him in foliage. As he tried to free himself from the branches he heard an “almighty roar” and a swarm of bees started attacking his face.
Struggling to combat again the bugs, Mr Sime was ultimately in a position to unlock his cellphone and name his son, whose spouse raised the alarm and dialled 000.
With assistance on the best way, Mr Sime managed to carry the department that had trapped his spouse, who was bleeding from a lower to her head and was coated in bees. As he pulled her hood over her face to defend her from the swarming bees he seen his spouse wasn’t responding.
Mr Sime grabbed dragged her by the wrists to the sting of the tree, the place she continued to be attacked by bees. Metropolitan Fire Brigade officers may then disperse the bugs and supply first help to Ms Sime, who was rushed to Royal Melbourne Hospital.
An Ambulance Victoria paramedic who attended the scene stated Ms Sime had “hundreds of bee strings to her face, head, torso and limbs” inflicting “massive envenomation”. A health care provider who later handled Ms Sime at Royal Melbourne Hospital famous she had a big lower to her scalp “which contained 15 bees” in addition to a number of bone fractures, a collapsed lung and a mind bleed.
Over the following 24 hours, Ms Sime developed multi-systemic organ failure and a call was made to stop her medical care. She died surrounded by her household at 10pm on April 3, 2020.