Death toll climbs to 10 in Kashmir tunnel collapse

Rescuers on Saturday discovered the our bodies of 9 extra employees in a collapsed tunnel in Indian-controlled Kashmir, taking the loss of life toll to 10.

The tunnel is a part of a mountainous freeway tunnel system that was underneath building when it collapsed Thursday night within the southern Ramban district.

The physique of 1 employee was recovered Friday.

Aamir Ali, an official on the authorities’s catastrophe administration division, mentioned one employee was nonetheless lacking. Emergency crews have been utilizing earthmovers to clear the wreckage and discover the trapped employee.

Officials mentioned the part that collapsed was an strategy tunnel used for air flow and shifting provides and tools to the principle, under-construction tunnel.

The tunnel is a part of an unlimited community of bridges and tunnels on the strategic freeway that connects two key cities of Srinagar and Jammu within the disputed area.

