Death toll from COVID-19 in Iran surpasses 135,000

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 20

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

As many as 16,967 folks have been contaminated with the coronavirus

(COVID-19) prior to now 24 hours in Iran, reads the assertion of the

Ministry of Health and Medical Education of Iran, Trend reviews.

In addition, 242 folks have died from the coronavirus over the

previous day.

At the identical time, the situation of 4,053 folks stays

essential.

So far, greater than 46.6 million checks have been performed in Iran

for the prognosis of coronavirus.

In whole, over 139 million doses of vaccines have been utilized in

Iran thus far. A complete of 62.1 million doses have been used on the

first stage, 55.1 million doses – on the second stage, and 22.2

million doses – on the third stage.

Iran continues to watch the coronavirus state of affairs within the

nation. According to latest reviews from Iranian officers, over

6.94 million folks have been contaminated, and 135,040 folks have

already died.

Meanwhile, over 6.48 million folks have reportedly recovered

from the illness. The nation continues to use strict measures to

include the additional unfold of the virus.

Reportedly, the illness was dropped at Iran by a businessman

from Iran’s Qom metropolis, who went on a enterprise journey to China, regardless of

official warnings. The man died later from the illness. The Islamic

Republic introduced its first infections and deaths from the

coronavirus on Feb. 19.

The outbreak within the Chinese metropolis of Wuhan – which is an

worldwide transport hub – started at a fish market in late

December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared

COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources declare the coronavirus outbreak

began as early as November 2019.

