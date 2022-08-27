Death toll from floods in Afghanistan rises above 180

Flooding in Afghanistan this month killed greater than 180 folks,

the Taliban stated on Thursday, interesting to the worldwide

group for assist, Trend experiences citing Reuters.

Flooding has wrought widespread devastation in central and

japanese Afghan provinces in current weeks, washing away hundreds of

homes and excacerbating the nation’s financial and humanitarian

disaster. learn extra

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan cannot handle the floods

alone, we ask the world, worldwide organisations and Islamic

nations to assist us,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid stated at

a information convention.

Mujahid stated 182 folks had been killed by floods this month and

250 injured. More than 3,100 homes had been fully destroyed

and hundreds of livestock killed.