Death toll from floods in Afghanistan rises above 180
Flooding in Afghanistan this month killed greater than 180 folks,
the Taliban stated on Thursday, interesting to the worldwide
group for assist, Trend experiences citing Reuters.
Flooding has wrought widespread devastation in central and
japanese Afghan provinces in current weeks, washing away hundreds of
homes and excacerbating the nation’s financial and humanitarian
disaster. learn extra
“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan cannot handle the floods
alone, we ask the world, worldwide organisations and Islamic
nations to assist us,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid stated at
a information convention.
Mujahid stated 182 folks had been killed by floods this month and
250 injured. More than 3,100 homes had been fully destroyed
and hundreds of livestock killed.