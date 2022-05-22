Death toll from floods in Indian state Assam rises to 14

The loss of life toll from floods hitting India’s northeastern state of

Assam has risen to 14, after 4 folks together with two youngsters,

have been discovered lifeless prior to now 24 hours within the floods brought on by heavy

rains, which have affected the state for practically per week, Trend reviews citing

Xinhua.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, the

4 new deaths have been reported from the state’s Cachar, Lakhimpur

and Nagaon districts.

Besides, seven persons are reportedly lacking ever because the

floods hit the state. The lives of over 700,000 residents have been

adversely affected within the floods. Haflong, a city in Dima Hasao

district, is among the many worst hit within the state.

Choppers of the Indian Air Force have been dispatched to affix

the rescue operation.

Thousands of individuals in flood-affected areas have been relocated

to non permanent reduction camps arrange by the state authorities.