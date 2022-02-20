Death toll from floods, landslides climbs to 152 in Brazilian city of Petropolis
The dying toll from landslides and floods that occurred Tuesday
within the metropolis of Petropolis in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro state rose to
146 on Saturday, Trend studies citing native Globo.com
The variety of lacking stands at 165, with 24 folks rescued
since Tuesday, the Civil Defense stated.
Attempts to search out survivors below the mountains of mud that swept
by way of neighborhoods Tuesday have been quickly suspended on
Saturday attributable to extra rain and the danger of additional landslides.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro flew over the area on
Friday and described what he noticed as a “war scene.”
Several hills collapsed in the course of the heavy rains, carrying away
houses and autos, as residents proceed to dig by way of the mud to
seek for their lacking family members.
About 14 states of the nation have despatched monitoring canine and
rescue groups to assist the seek for survivors.