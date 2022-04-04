Death toll from heavy rains in Rio de Janeiro rises to 16

The loss of life toll from heavy rains which have hit the Brazilian

state of Rio de Janeiro since Friday has risen to 16, with 10 nonetheless

lacking, rescue groups introduced, Trend reviews citing Xinhua.

The metropolis of Angra dos Reis has been probably the most affected by the

rains, with at the very least eight folks useless and 10 lacking after a number of

landslides buried properties, in keeping with native firefighters.

On Friday night time, Angra dos Reis registered 655 millimeters of

rain, the most important quantity within the municipality’s historical past.

In the town of Paraty, seven folks from the identical household, a

mom and her six youngsters between the ages of two and 17, died

after being buried in a landslide.

Another loss of life occurred in Mesquita when a 38-year-old man was

electrocuted whereas serving to an individual out of a flooded road.

The rains are anticipated to proceed all through Sunday,

probably resulting in extra landslides within the area.