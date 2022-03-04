Death toll from Russian air strikes on Chernihiv city rises to 47: Local authorities

Forty-seven folks had been killed in Russian air strikes on a residential district of the Ukrainian metropolis of Chernihiv on Thursday, Reuters reported citing regional authorities on Friday, updating an earlier death toll of 33 killed.

Rescue work needed to be suspended on Thursday because of heavy shelling, based on the native emergency providers.

The city of Chernihiv lies 120 kilometers (75 miles) northeast of Kyiv, which the Russian forces have been making an attempt to invade from the north.

Chernihiv’s Deputy Mayor Regina Gusak advised AFP that town was hit by a Russian “bombing attack.”

Ukraine’s emergencies service launched photographs displaying plumes of smoke popping out of closely broken residences, with particles scattered throughout a yard and rescuers carrying our bodies on stretchers.

“Russian aircraft also attacked two schools in the Staraya Podusivka area [of Chernihiv] and private homes. Rescuers are working in the area,” the governor of the Chernihiv area, Vyacheslav Chaus, stated on Telegram.

Since it invaded Ukraine every week in the past, Russia has stated that it doesn’t goal civilian areas, regardless of widespread proof on the contrary.

The strikes got here as Ukraine and Russia officers gathered for talks on a ceasefire on the Belarus-Poland border Thursday.

Putin on Thursday vowed to hold on along with his advance in Ukraine in a telephone name with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The Russian chief has confirmed no indicators of backing down at the same time as a barrage of Western sanctions is about to destroy Moscow’s financial system.

