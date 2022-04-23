Death toll in Afghan mosque bombing rises to 33, Taliban say

KABUL, Afghanistan — A Taliban official says a bombing at a mosque and non secular college in northern Afghanistan on Friday killed not less than 33 individuals, together with college students of a spiritual college.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban’s deputy tradition and data minister, mentioned the bombing within the city of Imam Saheb, in Kunduz Province, additionally wounded one other 43 individuals, lots of them college students.

No one instantly claimed accountability, however Afghanistan’s Islamic State affiliate on Friday claimed a sequence of bombings that occurred a day earlier, the worst of which was an assault on a Shiite mosque in northern Mazar-e-Sharif that killed not less than 12 Shiite Muslim worshippers and wounded scores extra.

Earlier the Kunduz provincial police spokesman put the dying toll on the Malawi Bashir Ahmad Mosque and madrassa compound in Imam Saheb at two lifeless and 6 injured. Mujahid later tweeted the upper casualty numbers tweeting “we condemn this crime . . . and express our deepest condolences to the victims.”

Friday’s bombing is the newest in a sequence of lethal assaults throughout Afghanistan. Mujahid known as the perpetrator’s of the Kunduz assault “seditionists and evil elements.”

The United Nations known as the assault “horrific.” Deputy particular consultant to Afghanistan Ramiz Alakbarov mentioned in a tweet that “killings must stop now and perpetrators brought to justice.”

Since sweeping to energy final August, the Taliban have been battling the upstart Islamic State affiliate often called Islamic State in Khorasan Province or IS-Ok which is proving to be an intractable safety problem for Afghanistan’s religiously pushed authorities.

Last October the IS-Ok claimed a brutal bombing additionally in northern Kunduz province at a Shiite mosque that killed not less than 50 individuals and wounded greater than 100. In November the Taliban’s intelligence unit carried out sweeping assaults on suspected IS-Ok hideouts in jap Nangarhar province, the place the lethal affiliate is headquartered.

In an announcement Friday, the IS-Ok mentioned the explosive devise that devastated Mazar-e-Sharif’s Sai Doken mosque was hidden in a bag left inside amongst scores of worshippers. As they knelt in prayer, it exploded.

“When the mosque was filled with prayers, the explosives were detonated remotely,” the IS statement said, claiming that 100 people were injured.

The Taliban say they have arrested a former IS-K leader in northern Balkh province, of which Mazar-e-Sharif is the capital. Zabihullah Noorani, information and culture department chief in Balkh province, said Abdul Hamid Sangaryar was arrested in connection with Thursday’s mosque attack.

The IS-K had been relatively inactive in Afghanistan since last November, but in recent weeks have stepped up its attacks in Afghanistan and in neighboring Pakistan, taking aim at Shiite Muslim communities reviled by Sunni radicals.

Earlier this month two bombs exploded in Kabul’s Shiite neighborhood of Dasht-e-Barchi, killing at least seven students and wounding several others.

The IS-K established its headquarters in eastern Afghanistan in 2014 and have been blamed for some of the worst attacks in Afghanistan, including a vicious assault on a maternity hospital and at a school that killed more than 80 girls in 2021, months before the Taliban took power.

The IS-K also took responsibility for a brutal bombing outside the Kabul International Airport in August 2021 that killed more than 160 Afghans who had been pushing to enter the airport to flee the country. Thirteen U.S. military personnel also were killed as they oversaw America’s final withdrawal and the end of its 20-year war in Afghanistan.

In recent months, the IS-K has also stepped up attacks in neighboring Pakistan, targeting a Shiite mosque in the northwestern city of Peshawar in March. More than 65 worshippers were killed. The upstart affiliate has also claimed several deadly attacks against Pakistan’s military .

In Pakistan’s central Punjab city of Faisalabad, the local police on Thursday issued a threat warning, saying “it has been learned that IS-Khas planned to carry out terrorist activities in Faisalabad,” advising people to “exercise extreme vigilance.” The police warning didn’t elaborate.

Meanwhile late on Thursday a Pakistani soldier was killed in southwestern Baluchistan province after militants raided a safety outpost. No one claimed accountability. The space has been focused by each IS-Ok in addition to the violent Pakistani Taliban militants often called Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) additionally headquartered in neighboring Afghanistan.

The secure havens of militant teams in Afghanistan has raised issues for Pakistan which earlier this month carried out air strikes inside Pakistan, killing not less than 20 youngsters, in accordance with the United Nations training fund (UNICEF).

Pakistan has not confirmed the strikes however has warned Afghanistan’s Taliban to cease its territory getting used to assault throughout the border into Pakistan.

In separate incidents, 5 youngsters have been killed Friday in northern Afghanistan’s Faryab Province whereas taking part in with unexploded ordnance. In one incident, three brothers died once they discovered an unexploded system and tried to dismantle it. In a second incident in one other village, two youngsters, ages 7 and eight, have been killed taking part in with a tool, mentioned Shamsullah Mohammadi, Faryab provincial data and tradition head.

After greater than 4 many years of warfare, that included two invasions — one by the previous Soviet Union and one by the U.S.-led coalition — Afghanistan is without doubt one of the heaviest mined international locations on the earth and is affected by unexploded ordnance.

—————

Gannon reported from Islamabad. Associated Press Writer Tameem Akhgar in Islamabad, Asim Tanvir in Multan, Pakistan and Maamoun Youssef in Cairo contributed to this report