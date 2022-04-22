Death toll in Afghan mosque bombing rises to 33, Taliban say

A Taliban official says a bombing at a mosque and religious school in northern Afghanistan on Friday killed at the least 33 individuals, together with college students of a spiritual college.

Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted information of the devastating bombing within the city of Imam Saheb, in Kunduz Province, saying it additionally wounded one other 43 individuals, a lot of them college students.

No one instantly claimed accountability for the bombing, however Afghanistan’s ISIS affiliate on Thursday claimed a sequence of bombings, the worst of which was an assault on a Shia mosque in northern Mazar-e-Sharif that killed at the least 10 Shia Muslim worshippers and wounded scores extra.

Earlier, the Kunduz provincial police spokesman put the loss of life toll on the mosque and madrassa compound in Imam Saheb at two useless and 6 injured.

Mujahid later tweeted the upper casualty numbers tweeting “we condemn this crime… and express our deepest condolences to the victims.”

Friday’s bombing is the newest in a sequence of lethal assaults throughout Afghanistan.

Mujahid referred to as the perpetrators of the Kunduz assault “seditionists and evil elements.”

