Death toll in Kramatorsk train station missile strike rises to 50, according to regional military governor

Energy minister Tinne Van der Straeten presents the federal authorities’s info marketing campaign ‘Be good about vitality, that is how we assist Ukraine’, in Brussels, Belgium, on April 7. (Jonas Roosens/BELGA MAG/AFP/Getty Images)

A brand new authorities marketing campaign launched in Belgium is encouraging residents and households to cut back their vitality consumption to “be smart with energy and help Ukraine.”

“Smart use of energy is good for your wallet, it helps us to become less dependent on Russia and it is good for the climate,” Belgian Energy Minister Tinne Van der Straeten mentioned in an announcement asserting the initiative.

The initiative will run for 5 weeks on-line and on all Belgian radio stations.

Campaign supplies printed on a devoted web site supplied “five simple tips will help you save energy in the short term, without losing comfort.”

The ideas embody turning down the thermostat by one diploma, test the vitality ranking on house home equipment resembling fridges and freezers, depart the automotive at house extra typically and think about using a microwave to re-heat meals as – in keeping with the marketing campaign — it makes use of 4 instances much less vitality than a range or oven.

Van der Straeten additionally requested Belgians to arrange for the winter: “Belgian homes consume almost the most energy in all of Europe,” she mentioned urging residents to spend money on higher insulation, photo voltaic panels, warmth pumps and photo voltaic water heaters.

To “set a good example,” the Belgian authorities can be decreasing heating in all federal buildings by one diploma an announcement from Mathieu Michel, Belgium’s state secretary mentioned.

Belgium imports 30% petroleum, 20% uranium and as much as 6% pure fuel from Russia in keeping with figures of the nation’s vitality ministry.

Minister Van der Straeten reiterated that there is no such thing as a drawback when it comes to provides to Belgium, however “no one can predict how the conflict will evolve, but we can prepare now.”

Other European international locations resembling France and Germany have additionally taken measures to cut back their vitality dependency.