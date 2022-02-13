Death toll in Madagascar reaches 120 in cyclone Batsirai aftermath

The demise toll in Madagascar following Cyclone Batsirai has risen to 120, virtually per week after crossing the Indian Ocean island.

Two tonnes of apparatus are being delivered to Madagascar from the neighbouring Reunion island by the French Armed Forces within the Southern Indian Ocean Zone.

A complete of 87 tonnes of fabric is supposed to be deployed by The French Red Cross to revive the houses of the 125,000 individuals affected by Batsirai.

This help is a part of the Red Cross reconstruction help plan, which can ship 87 tonnes of supplies wanted to revive the houses of individuals affected by the pure catastrophe within the Vatovavy area.

The coastal city of Mananjary was essentially the most affected, with complete surrounding villages swept away.