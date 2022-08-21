Death toll in minibus accident in Russia climbs to 15
The loss of life toll in a collision between a minibus and two heavy
vehicles within the Ulyanovsk Region has risen to fifteen, 5 persons are
injured, a supply within the emergency providers advised TASS on Sunday, Trend experiences.
“According to newest info, 15 folks died, 5 have been
injured, together with youngsters,” the supply stated.
The accident occurred on August 21 round 14:00 (GMT+4) on the
M5 Ural freeway within the Nikolaevsky district of the Ulyanovsk
Region. According to the police, preliminarily, a truck driver
veered into oncoming visitors and collided with a bus. The area’s
governor Alexey Russkikh stated that 4 folks have been taken to
hospital in critical situation.
The emergency providers advised TASS that the minibus carried a
complete of 18 people who find themselves the residents of Kazakhstan.