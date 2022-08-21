Death toll in minibus accident in Russia climbs to 15

The loss of life toll in a collision between a minibus and two heavy

vehicles within the Ulyanovsk Region has risen to fifteen, 5 persons are

injured, a supply within the emergency providers advised TASS on Sunday, Trend experiences.

“According to newest info, 15 folks died, 5 have been

injured, together with youngsters,” the supply stated.

The accident occurred on August 21 round 14:00 (GMT+4) on the

M5 Ural freeway within the Nikolaevsky district of the Ulyanovsk

Region. According to the police, preliminarily, a truck driver

veered into oncoming visitors and collided with a bus. The area’s

governor Alexey Russkikh stated that 4 folks have been taken to

hospital in critical situation.

The emergency providers advised TASS that the minibus carried a

complete of 18 people who find themselves the residents of Kazakhstan.