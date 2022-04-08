Death toll in Ukraine station strike rises to 50, including five children: Governor

At least 50 individuals, together with 5 kids, have been killed in strikes on a prepare station within the east Ukrainian metropolis of Kramatorsk, the native governor stated Friday.

“Fifty dead, five of them children. This is the death toll at this hour after the strike by Russian occupational forces on the train station in Kramatorsk,” Pavlo Kyrylenko, the governor of the Donetsk area, stated on Telegram.

He warned that the variety of victims is prone to change, saying there are nonetheless 98 individuals wounded, together with 16 kids.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Kyrylenko stated 12 of the victims died from their wounds in hospital, while 38 were killed “on the spot.”

“The occupiers must be punished for their crimes,” he stated.

The assault on the prepare station got here on Friday morning, when a whole bunch gathered, ready to be evacuated out of east Ukraine the place a renewed Russian offensive looms.

The assault was one of many deadliest in Ukraine for the reason that Kremlin launched its invasion of the nation on the finish of February.

Russia denied carrying out the strike, accusing Ukraine of staging it.

Read extra:

Russia expels 45 Polish diplomats

Slovakia gives S-300 air defense system to Ukraine: Prime minister

Russia complains to Turkey over drones sales to Ukraine: Turkish bureaucrat