The loss of life toll of a fuel explosion in jap Algeria rose to 10

on Friday, the state-owned APS information company reported, Trend experiences citing Xinhua.

The Thursday fuel explosion, which destroyed a three-storey

constructing in Bordj Bou Arreridj Province, additionally injured 17 others,

the APS stated.

“Seven individuals died immediately and three others died within the

hospital,” stated Ali Dahmane Rabah, commander of the native

firefighters, including the explosion additionally prompted harm to a number of

neighboring homes.

An official investigation has been opened to find out the trigger

of the explosion, Interior Minister Kamel Beldjoud instructed reporters

in Bordj Bou Arreridj on Friday.