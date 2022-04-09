Europe
Death toll rises to 10 in gas explosion in Algeria
The loss of life toll of a fuel explosion in jap Algeria rose to 10
on Friday, the state-owned APS information company reported, Trend experiences citing Xinhua.
The Thursday fuel explosion, which destroyed a three-storey
constructing in Bordj Bou Arreridj Province, additionally injured 17 others,
the APS stated.
“Seven individuals died immediately and three others died within the
hospital,” stated Ali Dahmane Rabah, commander of the native
firefighters, including the explosion additionally prompted harm to a number of
neighboring homes.
An official investigation has been opened to find out the trigger
of the explosion, Interior Minister Kamel Beldjoud instructed reporters
in Bordj Bou Arreridj on Friday.