Deaths of 3 Americans at Sandals resort in the Bahamas are under investigation, officials say







Two males and a lady died on the resort, and a fourth American — a lady — was airlifted to a hospital in Nassau, the Bahamas’ capital, Bahamian Acting Prime Minister Chester Cooper mentioned Friday.

Though police are investigating, Cooper has been “advised that foul play is not suspected,” he mentioned.

No indicators of trauma have been discovered on the our bodies, the Royal Bahamas Police Force mentioned in a press release to CNN.

Preliminary studies point out that the our bodies have been discovered unresponsive in two totally different places; a person was discovered first in a single villa with no indicators of trauma, and the couple in a second villa, police mentioned within the assertion issued on Saturday.

The couple complained of sickness the earlier night, in accordance with the report. “The officers found a Caucasian male slumped against a wall in a bathroom, unresponsive,” the Royal Bahamas Police Force mentioned. “The woman was also unresponsive. Both individuals showed signs of convulsion. The officers examined the bodies and found no signs of trauma.” The police will look forward to an post-mortem report to find out the precise reason behind demise, including that for now “this matter remains under active investigation.” Cooper didn’t title the resort, however Sandals Resorts spokesperson Stacy Royal confirmed to CNN the demise of the three friends at Sandals Emerald Bay resort on Great Exuma. Sandals Resorts, operators of greater than a dozen all-inclusive facilities within the Atlantic and Caribbean, didn’t point out a fourth hospitalized individual. Details about what led to the deaths, why the fourth American was taken to the hospital, whether or not that individual was on the resort, the situation of that individual and the Americans’ names weren’t launched. “A health emergency was initially reported and following our protocols we immediately alerted emergency medical professionals and relevant local authorities,” Sandals Resorts mentioned in a press release to CNN Saturday morning. The firm mentioned it was working to “support both the investigation as well as the guests’ families in every way possible,” however couldn’t disclose additional data “out of respect for the privacy of our guests.” Cooper requested the nation’s well being and wellness minister to guide a delegation of well being, surroundings and public works officers to the Exuma district on Friday. “The public will be kept abreast of information as soon as it becomes available,” Cooper, who is also the Bahamas’ tourism minister, mentioned. “We offer our thoughts and prayers to the families affected.”





