Deaths of 3 US tourists at Bahamas resort under investigation

An investigation is underway after three American vacationers had been discovered useless at a Bahamas resort on Friday, officers mentioned.

The visitors had been staying on the Sandals Emerald Bay in Exuma, Sandals confirmed.

Resort employees contacted the George Town Police Station shortly after 9 a.m. Friday {that a} man was discovered unresponsive in a villa, and whereas en route it was reported that one other man and lady had been discovered unresponsive in one other villa, police mentioned.

Police discovered the person within the first villa mendacity on the bottom with no indicators of trauma, authorities mentioned. In the second villa, the person was discovered “slumped against a wall in a bathroom” and the lady was discovered on a mattress, the Royal Bahamas Police Force mentioned in an announcement.

“Both individuals showed signs of convulsion,” police mentioned. No indicators of trauma had been discovered on both physique.

Bahamas Minister of Health & Wellness Dr. Michael Darville advised ABC News that some lodge visitors went to a clinic Thursday with nausea and vomiting, had been handled and left. Three had been later discovered useless, whereas a fourth, a lady, was flown to a hospital in New Providence and is in steady situation, he mentioned.

Police mentioned Friday they had been working to verify the identities of the deceased.

The U.S. State Department on Sunday confirmed the deaths of three Americans within the Bahamas.

“We are closely monitoring local authorities’ investigation into the cause of death,” a Department of State spokesperson advised ABC News. “We stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance. Out of respect for the privacy of the families, we have nothing further to add at this time.”

One of the victims was Vincent Chiarella, of Birmingham, Alabama, his son, Austin Chiarella, confirmed to ABC News.

Vincent Chiarella, who was in his mid-60s, was staying within the Bahamas together with his spouse, Donnis Chiarella, for his or her anniversary, their son mentioned.

Donnis Chiarella, who can be in her mid-60s, was the fourth sufferer who survived, Austin Chiarella mentioned. She is being airlifted to Kendall Regional facility in Florida and may arrive late Saturday afternoon, he mentioned.

Austin Chiarella mentioned he acquired a name from the U.S. Embassy Friday night time with the information and was in a position to communicate together with his mom Saturday morning.

“She woke up and my dad was laying there on the floor, and she couldn’t move,” he mentioned. “Her legs and arms was swollen and she couldn’t move and she screamed to get someone to come in the door.”

Donnis Chiarella advised her son she had fallen ailing on Thursday however “thought she was alright” after she was launched from the clinic, he mentioned.

“I am just so heartbroken right now,” Austin Chiarella mentioned. “My dad was everything to me.”

Environmental health scientists, physicians and others are investigating to make sure there was not a public well being hazard, mentioned Darville, who referred to as it an “isolated incident.”

“There’s no potential risk to any of the residents on Exuma as well as residents at the resort or any other resort on the on Exuma,” he mentioned.

Acting Prime Minister Chester Cooper mentioned in an announcement Friday that the reason for dying is unknown however no foul play is suspected.

Sandals mentioned it was “actively working to support both the investigation as well as the guests’ families in every way possible.”

“A health emergency was initially reported and following our protocols we immediately alerted emergency medical professionals and relevant local authorities,” the corporate mentioned in an announcement. “Out of respect for the privacy of our guests, we cannot disclose further information at this time.”

ABC News’ Jason Volack, Caroline Guthrie, Alexandra Faul, Caroline Guthrie, Jasper Ward and Courtney Condron contributed to this report.